Trust in English police corroding

LONDON: The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has received 320 complaints against police officers and staff during last three years. Repeated warnings and guidelines issued by IPCC couldn’t prevent from sexual harassment to the victims and vulnerable people, it revealed in annual report issued by IPCC. “Sir Edward Ex–PM was the prime example in abusing the powers for sexual purpose. Scores of allegations that police officers and staff abused their position for sex have been reported to a watchdog in the last six months, it had received 66 referrals about potential cases since April, when the organisation issued updated guidance.

“It came as a new report concluded that more than half of police forces in England and Wales failed to make enough progress in addressing concerns over such accusations.” The watchdog's findings, published in December, revealed hundreds of officers and other police personnel had been accused of abusing their power to sexually exploit people, including vulnerable victims of crime.

Publishing updated referral figures, the IPCC said that since April 2014, it had received 320 referrals relating to the abuse of police powers for sexual gains. “These can contain more than one allegation against an officer or member of staff, not all of which require formal investigation.

The IPCC subsequently issued new guidance earlier this year, specifically placing abuse of position for sexual purpose among cases which should be automatically referred for review. IPCC report further says that of the total handed over in the last three years and a half, 57 required investigation, of which 33 remain ongoing. There were 103 referrals in 2016/17.

Forces were tasked with developing and beginning to implement plans to achieve the capability and capacity required to seek intelligence on potential cases of abuse of authority for sexual gain, IPCC says “Fifteen forces had started putting their plans into action, while just two, Derbyshire Constabulary and Merseyside Police, already had all of the required elements in place.

HM Inspector Mike Cunningham, who led the review, said: "When police officers and police staff abuse their position for a sexual purpose it has a devastating effect on the lives of victims, and corrodes trust and confidence in the police."