PIMS staff protest continues on 5th day

Islamabad :The Vice Chancellor of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof. Dr. Javed Akram was unceremoniously forced out of his office Friday by teeming protestors demanding separation of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from the medical university.

Meanwhile, sensing the fury of the protestors, the ministries of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and Law sprung into action with assurances that the summary of the PIMS amendment bill would soon to send to the Prime Minister for approval, given that all legal procedures and formalities pertaining to the bill have been addressed.

Continuing their protest for the fifth consecutive day under the umbrella of the All Employees’ Movement for Restoration of PIMS, the protestors sealed the office of the VC, and resolved not to permit him to occupy his seat under any circumstances. “He will have to vacate the PIMS building,” they shouted amidst deafening slogans. Senior consultants’ participation in the protest has added to the resilience of the emotionally charged employees fighting for separation of the two institutions.

“If they have a problem with my person, I am ready to step down and tender my resignation,” the VC offered. In the same breath, he drew attention to the suffering being endured by the up to 20,000 patients who visit PIMS every day for medical treatment. “I am against cessation of patient services, because patient care comes foremost. We should not endanger the lives of patients by suspending health and medical services,” Prof. Javed said while talking to journalists. He also visited the Parliament House, apparently to inquire about the status of the bill and to explore possibilities for its swift passage.

As promised a day earlier, the Minister for CADD Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and core representatives of the PIMS Restoration Movement had a meeting with Minister for Law Zahid Hamid to discuss the current status of the bill. The Law Minister told his secretary to table the bill for the PM’s approval, given that there are no reservations now on behalf of any of the stakeholders. “When the summary was last sent to the PM, the Ministry of Finance, which had already vetted the bill before sending it to the PM, came up with some minute observations, which triggered unwarranted delays,” the media spokesperson of the movement Dr. Asfandyar Khan recollected.

Dr. Tariq Fazal confirmed that all observations on the bill have been rectified and that efforts are being made to have it tabled in the currently ongoing session of the Parliament. “The PM has, in principle, agreed to separation of PIMS from SZABMU, and the process is expected to be completed soon,” he stated, urging the protestors to immediately call of their strike in the interest of patient care.

The protestors, however, displayed no laxity in their stance. In a meeting convened late in the evening, they decided to continue the strike till their longstanding demand is met. “We have succumbed to the government’s hollow promises in the past and have learnt our lesson all too well. We cannot be deceived yet again,” Dr. Asfandyar maintained.

Meanwhile, JI leader Mian Muhammad Aslam and CDA representative Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin also expressed solidarity with the protesters by joining them at PIMS. “Unity in your ranks will leave the government with no other option but to pass the amendment bill. You have the power to get it done. We will not surrender PIMS to any force,” the JI leader stated.