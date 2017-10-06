PHA elects new office-bearers

Islamabad :The Executive Committee of Pakistan Hotels Association (PHA) unanimously elected Zubair Surti as chairman, Zubair Uddin Baweja as senior vice chairman and Hamid Pervez Subhani as vice chairman for the year 2017-18 as announced in their Annual General Meeting held at Karachi Marriott Hotel.

Zubair Surti, chairman, PHA, is currently the Director Corporate Affairs of Tourism Promotion Services, the owners and operators of Serena Hotels in Pakistan. He has had almost 40 years of experience at Serena Hotels in project planning, financing and monitoring, and legal, taxation, corporate and financial matters of the company. His association with PHA began in 1987.

Zubair Surti states,” This is a great honor and in my tenure, we will strive to strengthen the Association so that we may proactively promote tourism and share the wonders of Pakistan with people within the country and foreigners. The Hotel industry is a significant contributor to the national exchequer, but also a significant employer. Beyond the economy, it is also the industry that ensures that national treasures, like Altit Fort, Shigar Fort and Khaplu Palace, are valued - we remind people of our heritage and preserve it for the future to experience”.

ZubairUddin Baweja, senior vice chairman, PHA, is managing director, Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited (Owners and Operators of Regent Plaza Hotel& Convention Centre). Baweja is a prominent entrepreneur in hospitality industry with management and operational skills for more than two decades after his MBA completion.

Hamid Pervaiz Subhani, vice chairman, PHA, is director Operations, Islamabad Hotel, Islamabad brings with him over 30 years of hospitality expertise having worked with major international hotel brands. Education includes Master of Political Science and Economics with Hotel Management Trainer certification in different fields of hotel industry.