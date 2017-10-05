4 alleged terrorists arrested

PESHAWAR: The special police unit arrested four alleged terrorists in the provincial capital while distributing pamphlets of a banned militant outfit on Wednesday.

An official said that the special police unit during an action arrested four terrorists near Haji Camp Adda on GT Road. The arrested accused were distributing literature of a banned organisation. The official said those arrested during the action were identified as Asadullah, Ashfaq Ahmad, Zafar Ali and Ahmad. He claimed that the held men are members of an international network.