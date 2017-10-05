‘Missing’ KU teacher returns home

Dr Muhammad Ismail Aarfani, an associate professor of the University of Karachi who was missing since his arrest by law enforcers on September 15, returned home on Wednesday.

His disappearance was reported on Tuesday as his wife, Amna Ismail, had sent the varsity’s administration an application for his immediate recovery. Aarfani teaches at the KU’s Department of Islamic Studies (Usool-ud-Din) and is a resident of the Mashriqi Cooperative Housing Society in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

As per his wife’s application, some unknown people, who identified themselves as personnel of the Sindh Rangers, came to their house on September 15 at around midnight and asked for her husband. The personnel had asked Aarfani to bring his CNIC along and no one had heard from him since then.

Speaking to newsmen after his release, Aarfani confirmed that he was arrested by personnel of a law enforcement agency. The associate professor said he was interrogated about various matters and was also asked about other university employees.

He criticised the Rangers for violating rule of law and not respecting the courts and teachers. Prof Dr Shakeel Farooqi, president of the Karachi University Teachers Society, said the body plans to approach the courts against the illegal actions of the Sindh Rangers. He added that varsity’s faculty members would also stage protests in this regard.