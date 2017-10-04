Garbage problem

There are so many problems in Karachi, of which pollution is the most crucial one. Being an industrial city, Karachi produces thousands of tonnes of solid waste. Some of the city’s fertile land is being used to dump waste products. While people from lower socio-economic class search these heaps of garbage for material that can be recycled, the other side of piles of garbage hints at serious danger: the spread of deadly diseases. It seems that cleanliness is foreign to the city. The streets of the country’s financial hub are poorly kept. Gutters and water pipelines leak in many areas, mixing clean drinking water with polluted water. As a result, residents are witnessing the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

According to a research, 80 percent of the daily garbage produced can be recycled. However, since it is not collected in an efficient manner – The Sindh government must take necessary reforms to improve the state of environmental affairs in Karachi. If the prevailing practices continue, life in the city will face even more challenges as it does today.

Tanzeel Khan (Karachi)