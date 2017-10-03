First Pakistani to be honoured with Quilly Award

Islamabad :Nauman Khan Azeemi, a Chicago-based US national of Pakistani origin is set to make history as the first Pakistani-American to receive the prestigious Quilly Award, bestowed by the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors, says a press release.

Nauman Khan Azeemi is being presented this award in recognition to his contribution in “Mastering the Art of Success” a Best-selling book that Nauman co-authored with Jack Canfield along with other entrepreneurs and professionals.

The book shares secrets of achieving mastery in business and life, by the world’s leading entrepreneurs and professionals. Nauman Khan Azeemi has the honour of being the only Pakistani-American to contribute his insights and business knowledge to this book.

Nauman received the Quilly award today (September 27) and was acknowledged in the highest manner. The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors, the body that awards the Quilly was founded to honour the contributions in the field of education, enlightenment and business advancements. It is the biggest event of the year for best-selling authors and thought leaders.

The goal of presenting this award is to build a legacy that is equivalent of the Oscars, the Emmys or even the Grammys. Quilly Award is a 15-inch statue that has been sculpted and crafted by the same people who make the Oscars and the Emmy Awards.

Nauman Khan Azeemi is an Entrepreneur and IT venture capitalist who has established his business in 3 continents – Europe, North America and south Asia. Nauman is working to empower the youth of Pakistan with entrepreneurial dreams and is launching his NGO that will work in the domain of success coaching, personal growth and Youth Leadership. Currently he is the President of Burkhiya Group of Companies, holding 10 companies under its belt.