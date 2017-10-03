Youm-e-Ashur observed with solemnity, reverence

Rawalpindi :‘Matmi’ processions on Muharram 10 were taken out from different Imambargahs which culminated peacefully here at Imambargah Qadeemi on Sunday amid tight security.

The religious scholars also delivered detailed sermons at the Imambargahs before the start of mourning processions where great homage was paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions who fought valiantly in Karbala and laid their lives for the supremacy of Islam.

The main procession was taken out from Imambargah Saeen Sadiq Ali Shah near Sadiqabad to reach at Imam Bargah Colonel Maqbool. The procession that passed through its traditional routes including Fawara Chowk, Banni Chowk, Bagh-e-Sardaran, Lal Haveli Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Purana Qila, Sarafa Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, China Market and finally culminated at the Qadeemi Imam Bargah.

All roads on route of the mourning procession remained completely closed for all kind of traffic. Total 65 big (registered) mourning processions from Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Ratta, Kamalabad, Groti, Gora Syedan, Jhangi Syedan, Shah Chan Cheerag, Misriyal, Shah Piyara near Choor, Lal Kurti, Adiyal Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Girja Road, Drek Moori, Rawat, Sihala, Khanna Dak, Tali Moori, Sher Zaman Colony, Golra Sharif, Gorakhpur, Rajwal, Humak, Scheme-III, Shah Khalid Colony, Raheemabad, Nadeem Colony, Dhamyal Camp, Chakri, Kalyaal, Dhaman Syedan and many other localities joined the main procession at Colonel Maqbool and later marched towards the Qadeemi Imambargah where they reached at around 9 p.m., where ‘Sham-e-Gareeban’ began and continued till late night. The ‘Zakireen’ (religious scholars) shed light on the life, teachings and sacrifices of the Imam Hussain (AS) on the occasion.

The followers arranged ‘langer’ of ‘Chana Chawal’, ‘Naan Haleem’, ‘Halwa’, and ‘Pulao’ distributed among participants on different points. The followers also established ‘sabeels’ of water, milk, ‘sharbat’ and some ones established ‘Sabeel’ of tea on the routes of processions.

Thousands of ‘Azadaars’ performed ‘Zanjir Zani’ on the route of the mourning processions and ‘Nohas and Marsias’ were also recited on the occasion. Devotees carrying ‘Panjas’, ‘Karas’ ‘Zanjeers’ and ‘Alams’ were present in large numbers during the processions. ‘Zuljinnah’, was the major attraction of the mourning processions and everybody wanted to touch it.

Several ambulances of welfare organisations and doctors remained present during the processions to provide medical treatment to injured devotees. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers was deployed near all processions particularly at Qadeemi Imambargah. They remained alert in every nook and corner of the city including rooftops of houses and buildings. No one was allowed entry in the processions without thorough checking. Women police also remained busy in checking female devotees.

The deputy commissioner (DC) Talat Gondal and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Abbasi visited all the processions to check the arrangements and law and order situation.

Meanwhile, a big mourning procession of Muharram 11 was peacefully continued here at Imambargah Shah Payara near Chur on Monday.

All business activities, educational institutions and banks in Chur jurisdiction were closed down to avoid security risk. All kind of traffic was also suspended here at Peshawar Road to Chur Chowk on the occasion. A heavy contingent of police and rangers was present all around to avoid law and order situation.