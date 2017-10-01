Political career of Nawaz is over: Siraj

BATKHELA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that the political career of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is over.

Speaking at a public meeting here, he said that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by a five-member Supreme Court bench in the Panama Papers case was the end of his politics. “All the efforts to rescue Nawaz Sharif will prove in vain,” he added.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party also had no future in the country’s politics, adding the party was voted to power several times but it failed to serve the masses.

“People given various opportunities to PPP but it could not solve their problems,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said that a handful of corrupt have occupied the resources of the country and plundered the national wealth. The rulers were living a lavish life while the people were struggling to make both ends meet, he went on to add.

“Those at the helm of power are leading lavish lives while people lacked the capacity to buy coffins,” he added.

He said that Western form of governance was implemented in the country, adding the courts were operating under the laws made during the British-era.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI would enforce Sharia rule in the country if voted to power.

“The courts would decide the cases under the Islamic law and the people would get instant justice. The corrupt would be put in the Adiala jail,” he added.

He said that JI would introduce uniformed educational system in the country and would pay the electricity bills of mosques and religious seminaries.