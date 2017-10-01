Jamaat’s hesitation to quit KP govt delaying MMA’s revival: JUI-F

CHARSADDA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial president Maulana Gul Naseeb on Saturday said that Jamaat-e-Islami’s unwillingness to quit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was a hurdle to revival of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

Speaking at a gathering in Sherpao here, he said the revival of six religio-politico parties’ alliance was JUI-F’s priority. Several activists of other political parties joined the JUI-F on the occasion.

He said that he had held a meeting with the JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq and discussed the possibility of revival of MMA.

“But the JI is not willing to end its alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is causing delay in unification of religious parties,” he added.

He said that the results of by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-120 in Lahore was an example that division among religious parties was affecting their vote bank.

He said that though political parties were allowed to form government, civilian governments were never given powers in the country. “The denial of Constitutional powers to elected governments is leading to uncertainty in the country,” he added.

He said that unfortunately the politicians were pulling each-other legs for seizing power which created political instability and provide an opportunity to non-democratic forces to exploit the situation.

Criticising the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, he alleged that the party-led government damaged the institutions.

He said the political leadership agreed to support each-other against PTI and that was why JUI-F withdrew its candidate for by-election on National Assembly constituency NA-4 in Peshawar in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate.

He said the PTI also damaged the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) politically by forcing it to quit the government twice.

He said that in this scenario JUI-F provided an alternative choice to people and hoped the party would win and form government in the province after next general elections.