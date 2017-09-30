Schools ordered to start technical education

LAHORE :The School Education Department on Friday directed the heads of District Education Authorities (DEAs) to hold vocational training workshops in 1,080 selected high and higher secondary schools across the province and start admissions in different trades under the technical education and vocational training stream.

These directions were issued to the district authorities as the Punjab chief minister had directed the School Education Department to introduce technical education at school level.

MOU: Punjab University and Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) on Friday signed an MOU to increase awareness about women’s rights and engage students in research efforts about women related issues.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar, and other officials.

According to the MOU, both the parties would make joint efforts to raise awareness about women related laws, policies, services and recognise the role of women as agent of change in society.

Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said efforts must be made to empower women in our society and protect their rights. He said discrimination on the basis of gender must be eliminated. Prof Dr Zakria Zakar said under the MOU, students would be familiarised with the use of data available with PCSW and research findings as a repository for further student-led research on women issues. He said PU students would be engaged in PCSW’s events, advocacy efforts, social media campaigns and other initiatives. Fauzia Viqar said both the parties were aligned with the objective of increasing awareness about women’s rights and the promotion of women empowerment through research. She said another aim of this collaboration was increasing the use of PCSW research among university students and faculty. She said PCSW would conduct six seminars in PU per academic year.

BA/BSc exam forms: Punjab University (PU) has extended the last date of submission forms and fee of BA/BSc (Composite, Part-I & Part-II) Supplementary Examinations 2017. Now the candidates can submit the forms till October 4, 2017. The date of exams will be announced later.

Training: University of Engineering and Technology’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) arranged a training workshop on “Programme Self Assessment Mechanism”. QEC of Institute of Space and Technology Deputy Director Waqas Malik was the resource person while other UET officials were also present.