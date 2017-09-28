JUI-F leader joins PTI

Print Story
CHITRAL: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leader Maulana Hafiz Abdullah resigned from basic membership of his party to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Speaking at a press club here on Wednesday, PTI district president Abdul Latif said JUI-F could not make it to the Parliament with the party current policies. He added that PTI’s victory was imminent under the leadership of Imran Khan.
