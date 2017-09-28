Thu September 28, 2017
Lahore

September 28, 2017

LHCBA flays protocol for ex-PM

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) condemned the protocol for Nawaz Sharif during his appearance before court. The bar leaders questioned under what capacity he was enjoying the protocol of a PM. The LHCBA appealed to the CJP to take notice of it. In a general house of LHCBA, the lawyers said the ex-PM made hate speeches against the state institutions. LHCBA President Zulfiqar Chaudhry said it was unfortunate that a man who was disqualified by the SC was enjoying the protocol of a PM. He said it was surprising that those who ruled for more than 35 years were raising questions. He warned that Nawaz Sharif must be careful while uttering words against the judiciary. The bar secretary said Senate passed the bill to protect one individual.

