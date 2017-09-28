An anti-narcotics court on Wednesday awarded 12-year imprisonment to a drug pusher. The court has also imposed Rs 150,000 on the convict, Qaiser Waseem. In case of default on the payment of fine, the convict will have to face further jail term. The Anti-narcotics Force had arrested the convict when he was trying to smuggle 7,700 gram heroin from Lahore airport to abroad. Later, a challan was submitted in the court declaring him guilty. On Wednesday, the court after hearing the final arguments of both parties convicted him.

