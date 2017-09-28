Loginex to start Gwadar Port operations

KARACHI: Loginex Shipping in collaboration with the Gwadar Port Authority and China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan (COPHC Pakistan), the Concession-Holder of the Gwadar Port and Free Zone, will start continuous commercial trading and port business activity at Gwadar in October, a statement said on Wednesday.

COPHC Pakistan is a branch of COPHC Hong Kong. The objective of the company is to develop the region’s most strategically located sea port into a hub of maritime trading in the region, it added.

COPHC consists of the Gwadar International Terminal, Gwadar Maritime Services Ltd., and Gwadar Free Zone Company, all created separately to cater to the needs of the business at Gwadar Port, which is fast emerging as the future of commercial activity attracting investors and business houses from across the world, it said.