Reference for Yousaf held

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a condolence reference here on Wednesday to pay homage to late Yousaf Bhai (owner of Mr. Books).It is the part of university’s literary activities to keep remember national heroes and the eminent personalities who served the country in a particular field.The reference will be addressed by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, renowned scholar Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, renowned columnists Hamid Mir and Rauf Klasra.

Advertisement