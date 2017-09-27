Jinnah Institute celebrates achievement in HSSC exams

Rawalpindi :Annual prize distribution ceremony was held at the Jinnah Institute of Informatics Commerce and Sciences (JIICC) to honour the students for showing tremendous results in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination 2017, says a press release.

Chief Executive of Jinnah Institute Peerzada Rahat Masood Quddusi was the chief guest of the occasion. He presented his congratulations to Taimoor Shah, the student who got overall 2nd position in the HSSC-II Annual Examination 2017. He said despite being coming from a poor family Taimoor did not lose heart and succeeded in achieving the excellence that thousands of students dream of.

Taimoor Shah belongs to a small town in Pashin district of Balochistan adjacent to the border of Afghanistan. Being away from the main city, long distances became a hindering for him, he was unfortunately unable to be the part of this ceremony.

Addressing the audience, he said that students are the bright future of the nation. “We take pride in Jinnah Institute’s students, on their hardworking efforts, which are mile stones in their considerable development of this country,” he added.

Quddusi mentioned that once again this eminent institute has repeated its victorious history by achieving 2nd position in the HSSC examination of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

Quddusi asserted that pass out and graduates of our institutions are successfully nailing the science and commerce related areas particularly and they are proving themselves to be an important asset for the betterment of the economic growth for the country. “Our institution primarily focuses on the character building of our students which proves to be beneficial for them throughout their lives. Moreover, teachers are the foremost element in production of our students.”

Peerzada Rahat Qadusi conferred Rs50,000 and a gold medal on the student who secured 2nd position in HSSC-II Examination. While other students Aiman, Kashaf Javed, Amna Arshad, Rabbia Khan, Mahnoor Aftab, Khooshboo-e-Zahra, Ramen Shahid, Mubashira Riaz, Sabir Khan, Alina Naveed, Komal Madad, Shabeera Jameel, Sania Ghafoor, Hifza Iftikhar, Bisma Murad, Momina Nasir conferred with bouquets and medals. He congratulated Momina Nasir a blind student, on snatching a good position in the examination.

The brilliant student of Jinnah Institute Taimoor Shah from Balochistan claimed that he was not proficient in Urdu and English languages when he was admitted in this college and was able to overcome his deficiency under the kind supervision of Principal Masood Sultan Ch, Miss Mahliqa and Miss Uzma.

Principal Masood Sultan assured the continuity of this excellent performance. He said that this college is not merely an institution rather and entire movement. Rahat Qadusi is the pillar and mile stone in the field of education. At the end of ceremony Peerzada Rahat Qadusi made an announcement that he took the responsibility of both the students Taimoor Shah and Momina Nasir to bear all their educational expenses in future.