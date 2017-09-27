Such a long journey

One of the main purposes of our constitution is to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice within a justifiable timeframe. But where do we stand in the dispensation of justice? In this country, the process of obtain justice consumes decades. Sir Arnold Toynbee has said: “The history of civilisation may be seen as a succession of changes. When problems are presented and solution found, communities move to new and higher levels of achievement. However, when solutions are not found communities stagnate and decline”.

The wind of this change is blowing through the world. Who is stopping our rulers to reconceptualise and revolutionise the legal and judicial system for the creation of a just society?

Hashim Abro (Islamabad)