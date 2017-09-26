Zunair Khan wins SGA Cup

KARACHI: Zunair Khan won the biggest title of his career when he claimed top honours in the 8th edition of the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Cup here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DACGC).

Exploiting familiar conditions, Zunair — a 10 handicapper — played the best golf of his life to win the amateurs (net) crown of the three-day tournament.

Zohaib Asif of DHA claimed the amateurs (gross) trophy.Zunair aggregated 134 net over two days while Zohaib had an aggregate of 142 in the gross category.

Zohaib won by nine shots ahead of Mohammad Sharif who carded seven over 151. Sajid Khan finished as the second runner-up.Omar Farooque annexed the senior (gross) trophy with an aggregate of 159. He was followed by the SGA president Asad I. A. Khan (163) and SGA secretary Lt Col Zahid Iqbal (165).

The seniors’ net crown was won by Captain Khizar Naqvi with an aggregate of 145. He was followed by Mohammad Ayub Khan (146) and Brig Tariq Rafique (148).Administrator of the DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali gave away the prizes at a well-attended ceremony.

At the occasion, Ashraf Khan Ghori, the former SGA secretary, was presented an honorarium of Rs100,000 in recognition of his meritorious services towards the promotion of the game.