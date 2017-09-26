CM Condolence

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of six children of a family due to fire in Dorag Dara of Dir Bala.In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

