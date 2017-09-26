Tue September 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
September 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

CM Condolence

CM Condolence

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of six children of a family due to fire in Dorag Dara of Dir Bala.In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement