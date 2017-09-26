Court confirms PTI MPA’s pre-arrest bail

PESHAWAR: A local court on Monday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Yasin Khalil in an alleged illegal appointments case at Rescue 1122 emergency service.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sardar Ashfaq Ali Haider, confirmed the bail before arrest application of the PTI MPA after hearing arguments from the state lawyer and counsel for the applicant.

During the course of hearing, counsel for the applicant (Yasin Khalil) submitted that a first information report was lodged at the East Cantonment Police Station on December 4, 2013 under sections 419, 420, 468 and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

He submitted that there was a complaint lodged by one Samin Jan, claiming that the PTI MPA, when he was special assistant to the chief minister, had cheated him in illegal appointment through section officer of the Rescue 1122. However, the lawyer submitted the applicant then ordered an inquiry into the matter and two officials of Rescue 1122, including Hussain Qadir and a section officer, were found involved in the fraud of illegal appointments.

The lawyer argued that during police investigation, Samin Jan in his statement under Section 164 of CrPC had accused the former special assistant of being involved in illegal appointments in the Rescue 1122 through the section officer.

He informed the bench that first, a letter surfaced which confirmed that not the applicant, but the section officer was involved in illegal appointments case. Second, he said, the accused had secured bail in the case and due to the rule of consistency, the applicant was also entitled to pre-arrest bail in the first information report. However, the state lawyer opposed the pre-arrest bail and requested the court to dismiss the application.