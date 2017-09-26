Cabinet panel okays procedure for disciplinary action against govt employees

A special provincial cabinet committee decided on Monday that from now on matters related to taking disciplinary action against government employees showing misconduct or dereliction of duty would be dealt with under the Sindh Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules 1973.

The committee was tasked with recommending a mechanism under which disciplinary and penal action could be taken against employees found guilty of misconduct after the Sindh Assembly had unanimously repealed the “Removal from Service (Special Powers) Sindh Ordinance 2000” in July this year.

The provincial legislature had termed the ordinance an undemocratic and draconian law because it gave unrestrained powers to the executive to arbitrarily fire government employees from service without adopting a due procedure involving an inquiry and a proper trial under the principles enshrined in the constitution and the law of the land.

The 2000 ordinance had been promulgated during the rule of the undemocratic regime led by former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. The special cabinet committee worked under the law minister, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.

He informed The News that the panel had held three sessions and decided that in future the Sindh Civil Servants (E&D) Rules 1973 would be the best instrument to deal with matters related to the proposed disciplinary action against employees accused of misconduct or dereliction of duty.

He said the 1973 efficiency and discipline rules contained provisions for a system of fair trail and proper inquiry proceedings against a government employee giving him the due opportunity to defend and justify his position before the inquiry committee constituted in his case.

He said the recommendations of the committee would now be sent to the cabinet for approval, after which the decision for the revival of 1973 rules Rules would be duly notified by the law department.