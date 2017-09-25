Burden of heart disease can be controlled through public awareness

World Heart Day walk

Islamabad:1Unhealthy diet, use of tobacco and alcohol, and physical inactivity are key risk factors for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. It is, therefore, a collective responsibility of the public, general physicians and policy makers to promote health education in order to contribute to a decline in the growing burden of heart diseases in Pakistan.

This was the key message disseminated to participants of a hike organized by Shifa International Hospital (SIH) on Islamabad’s famous Trail 3 here on Sunday in connection with World Heart Day. This year’s theme for the observation is ‘Share Your Power’.

A large number of doctors and employees of SIH, students, and families participated in the walk, holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans for heart patients and awareness quotes.

Consultant cardiologist at SIH Dr. Asad Ali Saleem emphasized how important it is for all segments of the society to join hands to promote longevity and to protect against

disease, disability, and death.

Sanaullah Aman, Member Environment and Executive Director General of the Capital Development Authority was the chief guest on the occasion. “We should seriously rethink what we can do to keep ourselves and our families safe, healthy and well. Each and every one of us is a valuable resource of this beloved country of ours,” he stated. He termed public awareness as being crucial for timely diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases.

“Most heart-related diseases can be successfully treated and complications can be avoided. We must join hands with the public, general physicians and policy makers to promote health education in Pakistan,” Aman added. He thanked the media for supporting the cause and SIH for creating community awareness by organizing healthy physical activities.

The Chief Operating Officer of SIH Aziz Jan said, the walk aims to educate people about the prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases. He advised participants to adopt routine physical activities like walk and exercise for maintaining good health and to reduce chances of disease, disability and premature mortality due to heart diseases.