PM effectively highlighted Pak stand on Kashmir: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had effectively presented the Pakistan's stance on Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi courageously and comprehensively highlighted all regional issues including Kashmir, Rohingyia and Afghanistan, Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.

He lauded the prime minister's address to the UNGA and said it had highlighted Indian atrocities and barbarism in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Zakaria said India was involved in state terrorism in the IHK and terrorism activities in Pakistan as was evident from the capture of RAW agent

Kulbhushan Jadhev. He said it seemed that India was using Afghanistan’s soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

“India always tried to vandalize and sabotage relations of Pakistan with Afghanistan. India is also committing violations at the Line of Control (LoC).

He said Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan were based on people-to-people contact.

He said Afghanistan was suffering a critical situation, as terrorist organisations were strengthening there, he added.