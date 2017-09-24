Wins for Raptors, Falcons A and Wah Reapers

RAWALPINDI: Raptors overpowered Falcons B 51-34 in the opening match of the Ferozuddin Memorial Basketball Championship 2017 here at the racecourse courts.

In the other matches of the day, Falcons A outplayed Sonics 80-60 and Wah Reapers defeated Spartans 63-43.

After opening a 30-17 lead at the halfway stage, Raptors continued to play steadily to complete a comfortable victory. Falcons B’s best came in the third quarter when they outscored their opponents 13-8, but they still could not make an impact in the match.

Khurram was the highest scorer for Raptors, adding 15 points. Farhan contributed 12 while Mohsin and Usman scored eight each. Mubashar was Falcons B’s top player with nine points while Haider (7), Hamza (6) and Faizan (6) also had a good game.

Falcons A had an easy ride in their match against Sonics. They were never really troubled by their opponents in their 80-60 victory.

Azhar Lala was the man in form for Falcons A. He collected 23 points for his side. Yasir (15), Junaid (13) and Hammad (12) also made healthy contributions.

Sonics were led by Waleed, who scored 18 points. Usman also played well for his 15 while Osama and Nadeem chipped in with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Wah Reapers stamped their authority on the proceedings against Spartans right from the word go. They amassed 24 points in the first quarter and kept their opponents to just seven.

Even though Spartans fought back well in the remaining three quarters, they could not overhaul the first quarter’s deficit.

Malik Umar headed Wah Reapers’ top scorers with a contribution of 15 points. Tayyab (13) and Mobe (12) provided good support to Umar. Salman (17) led Spartans’ fight while Bahar (9) and Hammad (8) also played well.

The Falcons Basketball Club, one of Rawalpindi’s oldest and top basketball clubs, is organising the tournament in memory of one of the most sincere promoters of the sport in the region.

The late Ferozuddin served as the secretary of the Rawalpindi Division Basketball Association for a number of years. He organised tournaments regularly and as such Rawalpindi produced a number of talented players.

“It’s our way of thanking late Mr Ferozuddin for his services rendered for basketball in the region,” Saeedul Hasan, the New Jersey-based president of the Falcons Basketball Club, said in a message. “He did a lot for the sport and basketball players of Rawalpindi Division and we wanted to honour him. We will try to make this tournament an annual feature.”