Zohaib, Imran lead in SGA Cup

KARACHI: Over 200 golfers braved hot and windy conditions on Saturday at the 8th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Cup here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DACGC).

Zohaib Asif, one of Karachi’s top amateurs, took the lead in the amateurs (gross) category when he shot two-under par 70 in the opening round of the tournament.

Zohaib of DACGC made four birdies on holes 4,6,11 and 13 to take a one shot lead against M Sharif (71). Placed on the third spot was Zubair Ahmed who was followed by Cmdr Khalid Amin in fourth position.

In the net category, Imran Khawaja of DHA was in top place with a net score of six-under 66. He was followed by Zunair Khan with 69 net.

In the seniors’ category, Lt Col Zahid Iqbal was placed at the top of the leader-board in gross category with a first round card of 79. He was followed by Omar Farooque (81) and Col Mansoor Akram (82).

In the seniors’ net category, Brig Tariq Rafique took the first place with a score of 71.

The three-day SGA Cup, which is the third major event hosted by the association this year, is featuring over 200 players in amateurs, seniors, veterans, ladies, juniors and masters categories. The tournament will conclude today (Sunday).