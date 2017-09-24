This refers to the article, ‘Delimitation’ (Sep 17), by Iftekhar A Khan. The writer brought the problem of constituency limits in the district to the limelight. For example, the existing constituency limits of NA-171 are scattered in such a way that some of its population blocks do not connect with others. These population centres are landlocked from each other. Taunsa Tehsil is part of this constituency, but its surrounding population form part of another constituency.

During the last delimitation process, this arrangement was made with a malicious intent to support a favourite candidate against the other. Since new delimitation of the constituencies is likely to take place before the 2018 elections, as a resident of the area I request that constituency limits may be redefined, making them contiguous and according to the aspirations of residents.

Javed Nutkani

Dera Ghazi Khan