GCU donation

LAHORE

An eminent businessman donated Rs 500,000 to Government College University’s Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for silver scholarship for the financially-challenged students.

The scholarship would be given to deserving student(s) every year on merit. Bao Muhammad Bashir, the donor, handed over the cheque to GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah. GCU-EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt was also present at the occasion.

Bao Muhammad Bashir pledged to donate for silver scholarship every year for the financially-challenged students of GCU. Prof Khalid Butt said GCU was the only public sector university in Pakistan which had an active endowment fund giving scholarships to deserving students.