Baba Farid Urs continues

PAKPATTAN: The 15-day Urs of Sufi saint Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar is continued here on Friday.People from across the country are thronging to the shrine to pay tribute to the great Punjabi poet. The custodian of the shrine Dawood Masood Chishtee distributed free meal to the devotees. The Bahishti Darwaza will be opened on Muharram 5 (Sept 26).

