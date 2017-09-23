Print Story
KHAR: Scores of political workers announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at a public rally here on Friday.The rally was organised at Ghakhi in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur Agency where tribal elders and youth announced joining the PTI.Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Anwar Zeb Khan said the PTI had become a formidable force.
