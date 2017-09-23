SGA Cup tees off at DACGC

KARACHI: More than 250 golfers will be featuring in the three-day 8th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Cup which teed off here at the picturesque Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DACGC) here on Friday.

Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, told ‘The News’ that a total of 257 golfers have entered for various events of the SGA Cup.The amateurs’ event which is the main contest of the tournament will feature 87 golfers. It will begin on Saturday (today) and will span over 36 holes.

A total of 58 seniors, 43 juniors, 14 ladies and 11 veterans are also taking part in the SGA Cup, which is the third major event hosted by the association this year. The tournament began with the veterans’ event held on Friday.

Asad, an avid golfer himself, said that SGA is now making plans to introduce a fourth annual event which will take place at the Airmen Golf Club.“We already have major SGA events taking place at the three biggest golf clubs of Karachi – KGC, DACGC and Arabian Sea Country Club. Now we will introduce another SGA event at AGC,” he said.

At the last year’s SGA Cup, Zohaib Asif and Sohail K. Rana claimed the amateurs and seniors titles respectively.

While Zohaib literally walked away with the amateurs’ crown, Rana was involved in a close battle for supremacy in the seniors’ contest, eventually beating Asad I.A Khan by two strokes.In the seniors’ category, the big-hitting Sohail Rana once again established his status as the premier senior golfer of the province by regaining the title. He finished with an aggregate of 158, two strokes ahead of Asad I.A Khan.