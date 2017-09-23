Delegation of World Confederation of Physical Therapy visits RCRS

Islamabad :A delegation of World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) UK visited Riphah College of Rehabilitation Sciences (RCRS) at G -7/4 and Riphah WISH (Female only) campus H-8, Islamabad

The World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) UK was founded in 1951, is the sole international voice for physical therapy, representing more than 350,000 physical therapists worldwide through its 111 member organisations.

During the visit Professor Marilyn Moffat and Professor Celia Tan, members of WCPT, examined the teaching and research facilities of Riphah College of Rehabilitation Sciences (RCRS). RCRS Director Dr. Asghar Khan and Principal Dr. Shakil ur Rehman briefed the delegation about teaching facilities, research labs, Information services portal, rehab equipment and about faculty.

Earlier, Riphah International University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad & Executive Director Islamic International Medical College Trust (IIMCT) Asadullah Khan welcomed the delegation and highlighted achievement of RCRS as the pioneer institute of Doctor of Physical Therapy program (DPT) and Post Professional Doctor of Physical Therapy program (PP-DPT) in Pakistan. Five batches of DPT programme have graduated since its inception in 2007. Graduates of RCRS and its affiliated institutions are currently serving in all major teaching institutions and hospitals with in the Pakistan and across the globe and showing their extensive professional capabilities which is recognised by major accreditation bodies of health sciences.