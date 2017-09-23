Muscle cramps

Print Story
The tight, searing pain of a muscle cramp is tough to forget. But do you know why your muscles spasm?
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons mentions these possible causes:
* Failing to stretch muscles before exercise.
* Exercising muscles that are over-fatigued.
* Exercising in hot weather.
* Exercising when you are dehydrated or lack electrolytes.
* Overexerting yourself during exercise.
* Being overweight, being sick or taking certain medications, being older.
— HealthDay News
