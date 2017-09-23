Sat September 23, 2017
Islamabad

September 23, 2017

Muscle cramps

Muscle cramps

The tight, searing pain of a muscle cramp is tough to forget. But do you know why your muscles spasm?

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons mentions these possible causes:

 

* Failing to stretch muscles before exercise.

* Exercising muscles that are over-fatigued.

* Exercising in hot weather.

* Exercising when you are dehydrated or lack electrolytes.

* Overexerting yourself during exercise.

* Being overweight, being sick or taking certain medications, being older.

— HealthDay News

