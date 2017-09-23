Samsung launches training programme

KARACHI: Samsung is a global technology leader. Its revolutionary products, powerful devices and award-winning innovations enjoy tremendous popularity in Pakistan too, as its products and solutions fulfill the needs of many diverse consumer segments, a statement said on Friday.

Samsung is now conducting a training programme in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, to enhance the capabilities of its extensive distribution network, it added. The aim of this exercise is to maximise retailers’ knowledge about its latest innovative device – the Samsung Note 8 and to elevate the overall service skills of the personnel.

With the objective of further enriching the consumers’ retail experience, Samsung has launched this highly-evolved training programme for its dealers in Karachi on September 19, Islamabad on September 20 and Lahore on September 21, the statement said. The retailers are being further trained and groomed to reflect the highest service standards, while selling the world's premium products and technologies, created by Samsung.