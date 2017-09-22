Strong ties

Pakistan and the UK have expressed their commitment to strengthen trade and business linkages. The UK will continue supporting Pakistan through the EU’s trade preference scheme – the GSP plus.

In return, Pakistan has also pledged to continue to make progress to improve human rights, labour rights, environmental justice and good governance in line with the commitments made as part of the scheme. This mutual trade agreement reflects the UK’s trust on Pakistan’s economic policies and governance.

Maryam Gilani (Lahore)