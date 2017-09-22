Ticket please

Pakistan Railways is one of the country’s oldest institutions. However, it is in a deplorable condition. I travelled to Rawalpindi on September 18 by train. I had booked my tickets two days before I was going to travel. I settled on my seat and began to read a book. I was expecting someone to ask me about my ticket. Unfortunately, no one came to ask for the ticket. The ticket-checker passed by several times, but did not ask for my ticket. This wasn’t just the case with me. The ticket-checker did not bother to check anyone’s identity. This is a matter of serious concern. Such acts of negligence may lead to horrible circumstances. If the ticket is not checked, anyone could just enter the train and cause serious threats to passengers. The competent authorities ought to take strict action in this regard.

We are not living in a secure and safe environment. Terrorist activities are on rise in the country. A small act of negligence can put many lives at risk. The railways administration needs to devise ways to make the process of checking tickets and scrutinising passengers all the more effective. If this is not done with immediate effect, the consequences will be gruesome.

Muhammad Aized (Gujranwala)