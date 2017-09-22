PM's focal person monitors anti-polio drive

Rawalpindi :The Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq monitored the ongoing polio campaign in high-risk Union Councils of Rawalpindi here on Wednesday. She visited sewage sample collection sites and enquired about drainage areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Ayesha went door-to-door and interacted with parents, urging them to bring their children forward for vaccination when the teams arrive. She also visited various fixed sites and monitored the performance of mobile teams.

Going a step further, Ayesha visited private clinics to observe the vaccination status of children. She interacted with a significant proportion of Afghan population residing in catchment areas. She also came across a number of guest children from Afghanistan, all of who had been vaccinated.

Overall, high campaign quality was observed. Teams had registered priority populations. Ayesha appreciated the commitment of Punjab teams and paid tributes to the efforts of frontline workers in the fight against polio.