Hutchison Ports sets another record

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s first deep-water container terminal, has broken Pakistan’s vessel handling record for the fourth time this year, a statement said on Thursday. The terminal operator achieved the milestone, handling 2,683 moves in just over 13 hours on the 8,562-TEU vessel Hyundai Courage / 064E, it added.

During the vessel’s stay, the terminal achieved a vessel operating rate of 203.4 container moves/hour and a gross crane rate of 32.3. During the call, a total of 3,501 TEUs were handled.

The terminal operator broke its own previous record of 1,953 moves in just 11 hours, achieved on the 8,562-TEU vessel Hyundai Global / 063E. In less than six months, since starting test operations on December 9, 2016, Hutchison Ports Pakistan has broken the productivity record four times, it added.