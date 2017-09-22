MasterCard, Inov8 launch ‘FonePay’

KARACHI: MasterCard and Inov8 Limited have teamed up to offer Inov8’s shared payments platform, FonePay, Pakistan’s first super app, a statement said on Thursday.

This mobile payments solution aimed at driving the wider adoption of cashless payments in Pakistan, it added. Powered by Masterpass QR, a quick response (QR) mobile payments solution that allows consumers to make simple and secure digital payments across devices and channels, FonePay combines a user’s bank accounts, mobile wallets and payment cards, including debit, credit and prepaid products on one platform, the statement said.

The hassle-free solution significantly increases the speed, convenience and security of day-to-day transactions using the fast, secure and cost-effective solution, allowing users to make purchases by simply scanning a QR code, it added.