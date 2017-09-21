Dar to stay put in UK till granted pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has postponed his return from abroad till he is not granted pre-arrest bail by superior judiciary where his lawyer will file an application in a couple of days, The News learnt on authority.

The sources told this file pre-arrest bail application in Islamabad High Court where he is likely to get bail the same day and would be able to appear before the Ehtesab Court on September 25.

The sources close to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, confided to this correspondent he had plan to come back on September 20 (Wednesday) but after consultation with his lawyers, he decided to stay in UK. AT the same time surety bonds will also be furnished to the Ehtesab court before next date of hearing.

The News learnt that as soon as court granted him bail, he would come back and resume his duties as minister and would also appear before Ehtesab court. In case his pre-arrest bail plea is rejected by the court, Ishaq Dar will not come back and also resign from the slot of finance minister. This is worth mentioning that his cabinet colleagues have already started lobbying to get the important portfolio of the finance minister.

The NAB has already sent a notice to Ishaq Dar under section 23 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and asked not to transfer his property to any other person. The letter addressed to Dar is also sent to the CDA chairmen, SECP, the DG LDA, Lahore, DG Excise and Taxation Lahore, Commissioner Islamabad, DC Lahore, Secretary DHA Lahore, Excise and Taxation Officer, Islamabad, NIT Chairman and President Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad, and heads of different commercial banks.