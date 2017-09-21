Thu September 21, 2017
Lahore

September 21, 2017

Punjab University

facilitation centre: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has inaugurated facilitation centre of Department of Examinations and fee collection booth of a bank at New Campus here on Wednesday. Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir and others were present on the occasion. —

