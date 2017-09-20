I received an extortion chit in 2010: governor

The Karachi of today offers much greater business opportunities only because the era of target killings and extortion chits has been brought to an end. This city has seen a time when nobody was safe from extortionists. I too had received one in 2010 and brought the matter to the notice of an acquaintance in a political party.

This anecdote was shared with newsmen by Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair during his visit to the Kharadar General Hospital on Tuesday. “Karachi’s security situation has improved tenfold over the past four years. That has spurred a healthy increase in investment interest and the government remains committed to doing whatever is necessary to maintain this progress towards peace. To this end, the Sindh Rangers would remain deployed in the province for as long as needed,” he said.

Zubair stated that development of Karachi was the next main objective of the federal government. “The total amount being spent on this city’s uplift stands at Rs75 billion after the recently announced Rs25 billion grant. This money would not be benefitting any particular political party as a management unit would be established at the Governor House to monitor all aspects,” said the governor.

“Also, a steering committee comprising representatives of the private sector will ensure transparency in implementation and utilisation of the development funds.” The governor used the opportunity to urge media representatives to highlight positive news and developments taking place in the country.

“Lyari may not have been known for the best reasons in the past. Now, though, it should be known for the services rendered by institutions such as Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto University and the Kharadar General Hospital,” he said.

The governor was all praise for the hospital’s administration, doctors and paramedical staff for their years of dedicated service to the people of Lyari. “This facility has been catering to people’s needs for the past 100 years and such institutions are an exemplary role model for all others in the arena of public welfare and philanthropy.”

Dr Khalid Iqbal, head of Kharadar Hospital, briefed the governor on the medical facility’s affairs and told him about the achievements of students of the hospital’s nursing college. Noted paediatrician Prof Dr Abdul Ghaffar Billoo said a national-level policy should be implemented at the earliest for safeguarding lives of mothers and newborns.