Neuer out until January after foot operation

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have confirmed their Germany goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer will be out until January having undergone another operation on Tuesday after again fracturing his left foot.

The 31-year-old had only returned at the end of August after fracturing the same foot in April.He suffered the fresh injury in training on Monday as Bayern prepared for Tuesday’s Bundesliga match at Schalke.

“The fact that Manuel Neuer has suffered a new injury means we are all very sorry for him”, said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.“The operation went optimally and that is the most important thing now. Manuel will be available for us again, back at his old strength, in January.”