Copper climbs

London copper and zinc climbed on Tuesday on signs that a cooling property market in top consumer China was not derailing economic growth in the world´s top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading up 0.2 percent at $6,539 a tonne by 0142 GMT, extending a small advance from the session before. LME copper has been consolidating around $6,450-$6,550 a tonne since falling to a four-week trough of $6,453 a tonne last week. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was up 1 percent at 50,830 yuan ($7,734) a tonne.

China´s new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or levelled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.