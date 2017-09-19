Peshawar Police say missing girl student recovered from Karachi

PESHAWAR: The police have recovered a fourth year girl student of a private medical college from Karachi who was alleged to have joined a militant organisation after leaving hostel on September 8.

“The female student, who had been missing since 8 September, has been found by the Pishtakhara Police. “According to her statement, she went to Karachi via Khyber Mail Train and rented a house there.

“She wanted to teach a lesson to her mother and brother who were against some of her habits,” a police official told The News. The girl told the police that she didn’t want to be a student of medical college but her mother always wanted her to become a doctor.

“Sometimes her mother got aggressive and treated her harshly. “She, straightforwardly, rejected all the rumours about her links with terrorists,” said an official.The official said that the girl was a fourth year student who was facing some issues related to her education.

He said before the final examination, she visited her home where she was scolded by her mother for some of her habits. The official added that she had also got some medical history of severe depression and anxiety and was addicted to anti-psychotic drugs.

“To come out of all these things, she tried to leave the country and was pursuing Canadian immigration. “These plans were found in her own handwriting during a search of her room by the police,” the official said.