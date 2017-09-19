Balochistan MPA Achakzai indicted for running over traffic cop

QUETTA: A session court on Monday indicted Balochistan MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai pertaining to the case against the lawmaker for running his vehicle over a traffic policeman on duty.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai’s vehicle was speeding along GPO Chowk intersection when it rammed into Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah which wounded him fatally.

The session court was hearing the case where the MPA appeared before it. After the court’s ruling Achakzai refused to accept the charges against him. The court in its next hearing directed the witnesses to appear before it.

Earlier a discriminatory attitude in the case of Achakzai was witnessed when despite the incident’s CCTV video an FIR was registered against unidentified persons. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media in June following which police took action against the death of their colleague. Abdul Majeed Achakzai was elected to the provincial assembly from Killa Abdullah on PB-13 from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.