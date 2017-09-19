No escape from reality

On numerous occasions, Imran Khan categorically announced that Lahore by-election would prove that the people are either with the verdict or with the big plunderers. So he has got a clear cut answer and let’s see how he interprets this decision. The election was held under the strict supervision of the Rangers and the Army, but still his candidate has announced that elections were not fair and she would take the ECP to the court. So whenever the PTI loses, this is what happens in the end. We have wasted four and a half years in playing with all the institutions and hampering all sorts of progress at the government’s expense. This is only being done to prove to the people in the next general elections that this government was a total failure and hijack the next elections by hook or crook.

At the same time, the PTI is too impatient to wait for the due date and is trying to bulldoze the system at the earliest to make it to the cherished chair. Time after time he speaks of the poor, but every time he is seen surrounded by feudal lords. He is playing a dangerous game which would plunge the country in a deep, irretrievable crisis. He seems to be totally ignorant of our adversaries on eastern and western borders gearing up to destabilise the country at an opportune time. All political parties need to cooperate to take out the country out of the deep crisis and show the world their political wisdom to address hosts of major issues confronting the country.

Zahid Ali Khan (Rawalpindi)