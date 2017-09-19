PU opens admissions

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen inaugurated admission stalls at the university’s New Campus on Monday.

The university has opened admissions in BSc (Hons) BS, BEd, BBIT, BFA, BCom, BBA, MA, Med, MSc, MPA, MBA, MFA, MCom (3.5 year), MIM, MIOM, MBSM Morning & Self-Supporting (Afternoon/ Replica/Evening) programmes for the academic year 2017-18. The last date for submission of form is September 28.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the PU would ensure admissions in all disciplines strictly on merit and maximum facilities would be provided to the candidates seeking admissions at the university. Admission Committee Chairman Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Chairman Stalls Committee Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Deans of various faculties, heads of departments, faculty members and students were present.

Dr Zafar Moeen advised the teachers to pay maximum attention on character building of the students. He claimed the PU administration was providing an environment on campus which was promoting research, academic and healthy co-curricular activities. Later, he visited various stalls and reviewed arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Muhammad Abrar Ahmad, son of Muhammad Bashir Khan, in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled “Role of Migrants in Making of Modern Faisalabad 1947-1960”.