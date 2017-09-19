NAB arrests two for corruption

LAHORE :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Monday arrested two accused persons for their alleged involvement in Rs67 million embezzlement in connivance with former Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) Mian Abdul Rauf.

The accused persons were identified as Ghulam Mustafa and Muhammad Naseem. According to a spokesman for the NAB, both the accused allegedly helped in embezzlement of Rs67 million meant for expansion of Pattoki-Chuniyan Road whereas the amount was deposited into account of Mian Abdul Rauf by Punjab Highways Department as compensation money for acquiring the land for the road expansion. Moreover, he said, the accused persons managed to deposit the amount fraudulently into their accounts.

National Accountability Bureau Lahore has so far arrested Mian Abdul Rauf and six other accused persons in the same case and recovery of looted money is underway. Plea bargain deal is being approved by the Accountability Court.

The recovered amount is, simultaneously, being deposited into provincial government’s exchequer. Hence, reference against all arrested accused has been filed in Accountability Court, he added.

NAB Lahore after arresting both the accused persons Ghulam Mustafa and Muhammad Naseem presented before an Accountability Court which has granted their physical remand until September 28, 2017 for further investigations.

DPO injured: Lodhran DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan and his driver were injured in a road accident in Kasur on Monday. They were going to Multan in a vehicle when a trailer hit their vehicle near Phool Nagar. DPO Sarfraz Khan and his driver Atta Muhammad received injuries. Rescue and police teams reached the spot and shifted them to Phool Trauma Centre in Phool Nagar. Both were stated to be in a stable condition.

Expat: The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is yielding fruitful results by resolving issues of expatriate Pakistanis. Recently, OPC evacuated a house, worth Rs 10 million, of an expatriate Pakistani from illegal occupants. Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt informed that Majid Salim, settled in UAE, filed a complaint that tenants have illegally occupied his house in Rawalpindi.

This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Rawalpindi, and with the help of its members the captured house was got vacated from the occupants and handed over to its owner.

Arrested: Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of FIA Monday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender, court absconder and human smuggler. The accused was identified as Dr Ahmad Ali. FIA officials said Ali was wanted in six FIRs as he had extorted millions of rupees from the complainants/affectees on the pretext of sending them to European countries for employment.