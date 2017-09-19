Oman Air, StanChart collaborate

KARACHI: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, recently collaborated with Standard Chartered Pakistan to offer exclusive discounts to all its cardholders, a statement said on Monday.

Standard Chartered’s prestigious customers can now avail of fabulous fares on all Oman Air flights for both Economy and Business Class, it added. Oman Air is offering flat 20 percent off on Business Class and 10 percent off on Economy Class to all Standard Chartered cardholders.

Ken Marshall, Country Manager Oman Air Pakistan, said, “I believe such collaborations are necessary for our organization, as these promotional offers are important to our customers.” “This collaboration with Standard Chartered Pakistan is consistent with Oman Air’s drive to offer our customers value-added services. We are offering a flat discount on both business and economy class to keep our customers happy and satisfied, he added.”